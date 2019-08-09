Whitsunday Gig Guide

Live music will be on at KC's Bar and Grill all weekend and into the week.

Live music will be on at KC's Bar and Grill all weekend and into the week. Monique Preston

FRIDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Kieran McCarthy and Lotty & Dylan, from 3.30pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Tim Griffin

Reef Gateway: Kaedan McCarthy for Friday Fortnight Sessions, from 7.00pm to 10.00pm in the Beer Garden

SATURDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Tasman Haggar, Timmy Mango & Sweet Alibis, from 12.30pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Belasono

Reef Gateway: Nathan Kennedy

Club Croc: Jim Hagget from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Anchor Bar: Skyeater featuring Chelsea from Sun Salute, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Andy Mammers

Airlie Beach Hotel Sunday Session: Sweet Alibis from 2.00pm to 6.00pm

MONDAY

KC's Bar & Grill: Sam McCann, Mike Duff and Lay Day Special from 2.00pm

TUESDAY

KC's Bar & Grill: Kieran McCarthy

WEDNESDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Kieran McCarthy and Left of Centre, from 3.30pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Tash Gypsysoul