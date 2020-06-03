Whitsunday girl with a world-stage swimming dream

Mikhaila Flint claimed the Swim of the Year award for the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club for winning a gold medal in the 200m freestyle at the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide in 2019.

CANNONVALE swim sensation Mikhailia Flint had a dream from the moment she hit the water that she would one day compete in the Olympics.

More than seven years later and she's swimming closer than ever to achieving that dream, after smashing 41 North Queensland swimming records out of a potential 65.

The inspirational 14-year-old is used to breaking records, but even she admitted she had never planned to beat so many over the last year.

"Before I could even walk, I was in the water and swimming. I tried a lot of sports but nothing captured my love like swimming," Flint said.

"There's something special about swimming, you meet a lot of new people at meets and events and it really connected with me."

The young prodigy is a force to be reckoned with in all stroke styles, but has a particular penance for the 200m freestyle and the 100m butterfly.

Mikhaila Flint launching into her 200m backstroke event.

She currently sits about four seconds behind the Queensland record for 200m freestyle, but it's the butterfly which holds a special place in her heart.

"Freestyle is kind of the stroke anyone can do, it's the most well-known stroke so I like the butterfly as it's a bit different," Flint said.

After almost seven years of competing competitively, Flint said she still gets nervous before a big race.

But she said she channelled the nervousness into positive energy and focused on the fact it was a race that "mattered a lot" to her.

"There's a lot of very good swimmers in Brisbane, which is where the nerves really start to kick in," Flint said.

"But knowing you're nervous is good, it means it is an important race that you will bring your all too."

Flint was set to compete at the Age National Championships in Perth in April, but coronavirus restrictions stopped the event from taking place.

Jy Parkinson and Mikhaila Flint, from Cannonvale Cannons swimming in the ocean.

Results based off her qualifying times show she would have been a force to contend with, ranking third in three events and in the top 10 for the rest.

However, she hasn't let coronavirus restrictions stop her training and has taken to the ocean and the land to continue her Olympic dream.

Her coach, Mark Erickson, said it was disappointing Flint was unable to compete on a national level this year due to restrictions, but he was proud that she has continued to train independently.

Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Mikhaila Flint and coach Mark Erickson.

"Simply, she has a dream and she is pursuing everything she can to pursue that dream," Erickson said.

"From the moment she began with me that was her goal and as a coach it's my job to make sure we can do everything to get her there.

"It's upsetting she hasn't had the opportunity to compete in some of those top-level elite events this year but it hasn't stopped her dedication to training - even when I was unable to train her because of restrictions."

Flint said her next goal would be to qualify for the Australian national team and compete at a world scale.

"It's just a matter of continuing to train and trying my hardest."