Whitsunday golfers back after break

GOLF: Twenty-eight Whitsunday golfers were reunited on the course on Sunday after the long Christmas break and recent course closures due to rain.

WGC played the January Monthly Medals, sponsored by Airlie Panel & Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday, with excellent scoring and a good spread of winners.

The course has recovered remarkably well after recent rain, a tribute to the hard work of the greens staff and volunteers.

WGC welcomed Peter Browning back to the course and two new members have already joined the fray.

Players' form seemed to be undiminished even after the long break with excellent winning scores under or close to par.

Men's A-grade: Winner: Ricardo Tauri with 69, Runner-up: Geoff Harrison with 72.

Men's B-grade: Winner: Ritchie Atkins with 68, Runner-up: Ernie Holstein with 71.

Ladies: Winner: Anna Winterbourn with 72, Runner-up: Sally Little with 75.

Least Putts: Wayne Temby with 27 putts.

Best Gross Scores: A-grade: Wayne Temby, B-grade: Mark McDougall, Ladies: Tiina Randmae.

Longest Drives: A-grade: Ricardo Tauri, B-grade: Clay Coles, Ladies: (A): Pauline Redpath, (B): Karen Rix.

Nearest the pins:

All in: 2nd shot on the 9th : Don Cameron, 1st shot on the 13th : Ron Jamieson.

Men's A-grade: 2nd shot on the 2nd : Geoff Harrison.

Men's B-grade: 2nd shot on the 2nd : Don Cameron.

Ladies : 1-39 h'cap 40+ h'cap: 2nd hole : 2nd shot: Anna Winterbourn, 16th hole : 1st shot : Anna Winterbourn 2nd shot : Karen Rix.

Next week will be a Stableford competition.