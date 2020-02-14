Whitsunday golfers ready to chip in for a good cause

PUTT-PERFECT: An 18-hole ambrose will take place at Proserpine Golf Course. Pictured here is Dave Bower takes a putt at Proserpine Gold Course as Matt Bower watches on.

A DAY of golf is good for the soul, but Whitsunday residents can also use it to help those who suffered in the southeast Australian bushfires.

An 18-hole ambrose will take place at Proserpine Golf Course later this month, raising money for bushfire ravaged communities.

Reef Gateway Hotel function manager and an organiser of the ambrose day, Paula Hovey, said the money raised from the event would follow on from a very successful Australia Day event held at the hotel.

The funds raised will go towards buying 20 portable container homes for those who have lost their own houses from the bushfire crisis.

The container homes will be bought from Brisbane-based business Black Fly Containers, who have provided a significant discount, and have a bed, kitchen and bathroom.

“The container homes will let people who are rebuilding their lives continue to live on their property,” Ms Hovey said.

“We have been working very closely with this great organisation called Picking Up The Peaces, and there is two incredible families already planned to have a container home.”

She said one of the recipients was a retired police sergeant and volunteer firefighter who was out protecting other people’s property when he lost his own home.

“The other is a family in Lake Conjola who lost their home, and the mother is the niece of a Whitsunday resident,” Ms Hovey said.

“The approval has been given and the trucks are good to go – the only thing we need is the money to get them over the line – and the ambrose is the next step.

“Proserpine Golf Club has been really generous with helping out and it’s going to be a great fun day out, even if you’re not a golfer.”

Not only will an 18-hole ambrose take place, with bragging rights for the best on the day, a raffle and sausage sizzle will also go ahead.

Drinks sold by the Proserpine Golf Club will be sold at membership prices, with current predictions expecting over 120 golfers on the day.

Tickets are $25 per person, with teams of three. Bookings are essential and can be made through the Proserpine Pro Shop on 4945 1337.

There are limited golf carts available on the day, so if possible bring your own golf cart.

“I just want to thank the Whitsunday region for being so generous for this great cause,” Ms Hovey said.

“We’ve already raised over $9000 and it’s all with the help of this amazing community.”