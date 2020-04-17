Whitsunday GPs call for wider COVID-19 testing

Whitsunday doctors say expanding testing could help identify cases in the region where people do not display symptoms. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Whitsunday doctors say expanding testing could help identify cases in the region where people do not display symptoms. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

WHITSUNDAY doctors say expanding the testing criteria for coronavirus could help slow the spread of the disease and detect cases where patients have no symptoms.

In Queensland, testing for coronavirus takes place when a person has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and has been overseas or were in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days.

Testing may also be done when someone displays symptoms and works in a vulnerable setting such as an aged care facility or school.

Residents of Brisbane, Cairns or the Gold Coast also have wider testing criteria, as does anyone who has lived in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot, another state or a First Nations community.

Earlier this week, testing criteria for coronavirus was expanded in Victoria to include anyone with symptoms.

Principal of Bowen Medical Centre Dr David Cairncross said following Victoria’s lead in expanding testing criteria could help prevent community transmission of the virus.

“I think it comes back to test, test, test,” he said.

“The more people we can test the better.

“I think there’s going to be cases with very few symptoms, and the only way we’re going to diagnose those cases is with testing.

“A lot of people that get COVID-19 have very few symptoms and if we just restrict (testing) to people with very high temperatures, you’re going to miss out cases that are going to creep into the area that aren’t as acute but are going to be contagious.”

However, Dr Cairncross said testing should not be done “willy nilly” and instead suggested expanding the criteria to people who had travelled to towns like Townsville and Mackay where there have been confirmed cases.

Dr Chris Gill, Dr Bill Smith and Dr Jane De Keyser will work with Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology to help screen for coronavirus.

Dr Bill Smith who practices at Affinity Family Medical in Cannonvale also supported expanding testing criteria.

“I’m definitely hoping to see expansion of testing criteria,” he said.

“We need to have an endgame to the scenario that we’re in now, one of plausible endgames is screening the population widely.”

The only hurdle for expanding testing in Dr Smith’s opinion was the availability of testing kits and equipment.

Dr Cairncross agreed the region had the necessary capacity to support more testing but warned residents that expanded testing should not be seen as an excuse to return to life as usual.

“I think one of the problems is the fact it’s such a new virus and only time will tell how that virus is going to behave in terms of relapse in infection and things like that,” he said.

“People don’t realise that having a test now doesn’t make them immune to getting coronavirus later.

“People want to be reassured, and I think there’ll be a lot of people that will think it’s a load off their mind (if they test negative to coronavirus) and then they could get it three days later.”

In the meantime, Dr Cairncross encouraged residents to support each other through what will be a difficult few months.

“We’ve got to keep one another’s spirits up because its proven our emotions do have an effect on our immune system,” he said.

“Try to keep being bright and positive and encourage one another.”