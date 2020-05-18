Whitsunday gyms pumped to start pumping iron again

BACK INTO IT: Owners of Base 51 Simon and Linda Lee are looking forward to reopening next month.

GYM junkies are limbering up for a return to training as gyms across the region prepare to reopen in just under a month.

However, with the reopening comes a raft on restrictions and challenges that gyms will have to tackle including class sizes and financial barriers.

Under the Queensland Government’s roadmap to easing restrictions, gyms, health clubs and yoga studios can reopen for up to 20 people from June 12.

This will be increased to 100 people from July 10 depending on reviews and further planning from the government.

While Whitsunday residents may have embraced creative ways on making gains with bags of flour, owner of Base 51 Simon Lee said his clients were looking forward to getting back into the gym.

“Every member that I’ve run into is super keen to get back into it, but everyone’s a bit worried about their fitness levels,” he said.

“Gyms work so well because you’ve got the motivation of trainers and being around everyone.

“People like to have that interaction with the trainers and the music, it just makes for a better training session than doing star jumps in front of your TV.”

Base 51 is the region’s newest gym and Mr Lee said his business had “just started to get a roll on” when coronavirus forced them to shut their doors.

The functional fitness style-gym turned to Facebook during the lockdown to help resident gym junkies get their sweat on at home.

Base 51 offers small, high-intensity group classes and so Mr Lee said enforcing the 20-person limit would not be too difficult with the help of an online booking system.

The team have also reshuffled some equipment to ensure those pumping iron remain at a safe distance.

Mr Lee looked forward to welcoming back both old and new members and hoped his five-month-old gym wouldn’t encounter any more speed bumps.

“If we can push through this, we can push through anything,” he said.

Charlie Wilson, Allan Tate, James Tate, Jorja Knox and Leanne Knox from My Gym Club are looking forward to starting classes again soon after restrictions are lifted.

Coach at My Gym Club and Whitsunday Weightlifting Leanne Knox also said members to both clubs were excited to get back into group exercise.

However, she predicted My Gym Club may see fewer children taking part in gymnastics classes because of the financial impact coronavirus has had on families.

“If it was up to the kids they’d all come back straight away, but I can’t imagine we’ll have the same numbers,” she said.

“It’s such a big part of Australian life, sport and fitness, so it’s really important to get back on track but you also have to be able to financially support it.

“The clubs can’t discount anything or we’d run at a loss, we’ve taken no income for nearly 12 weeks.”

My Gym Club will commence gymnastics classes again in Term 3 to line up with school.

The classes are capped at 20 students, meaning there would be no issues in keeping to the state-issued caps on numbers.

Ms Knox was also looking forward to training with other weightlifters as a coach at Whitsunday Weightlifting.

While the sport is a solo undertaking, Ms Knox said many people had struggled with a lack of motivation during gym closures.

“The motivation for most people to train from home is never really there, they might have the equipment but not be able to train as hard,” she said.

“Weightlifting is a bit of a monotonous sport. You do the same sort of movements day in and day out and it’s very technical.

“When you’ve got no one to share training with it gets very hard to continue.”

The weightlifters will be able to recommence training together next month, however it is not clear when competitions will start up again.

Ms Knox said this would provide another barrier in motivation as not being able to compete was like “going to football training and not being able to play a game”.

“You’re training with no real end date, mentally that makes it harder,” she said.

“You’ve just got to keep going.”