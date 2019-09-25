This Whitsunday harbour is getting a huge $3m upgrade

ROCK THE BOAT: Bowen Boat Harbour is set to benefit from a $3m upgrade to its breakwaters.

ROCK THE BOAT: Bowen Boat Harbour is set to benefit from a $3m upgrade to its breakwaters.

BOWEN boat harbour is set for a $3m upgrade after it was announced works would soon begin on the well-used facility.

The upgrade will see a new rock breakwater at the Bowen Boat Harbour built and an upgrade to the channel entrance breakwater.

A lit pedestrian pathway will also be installed along the new western breakwater.

The tender has been awarded to local Bowen construction company, Hillery Group, with construction planned to begin in October.

Weather permitting, the works are expected to be completed by early 2020 and are not expected to impact the daily operations within the harbour.

Assistant Minister for State Development and Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the upgrade was part of the Palaszczuk Government's $100 million commitment to boat facilities across Queensland and to creating more jobs in the region.

"The popularity of recreational boating and fishing continues to increase, especially in Bowen," Mrs Gilbert said.



"Once complete, these works will enhance protection against waves for all harbour users."

BREAKWATER: The proposed plans for the Bowen Boat Harbour breakwaters.





Bowen Collinsville Enterprise Chairman, Paul McLaughlin, had previously said that the breakwaters were an important move in the future of the harbour.



The organisation had been working closely with the Department of Transport and Main Roads on the development of the rock walls.



"This project will help that area immensely and provide even greater security to those that moor in the harbour, and the businesses that use it," Mr McLaughlin said.



"A strong marina brings people, and if we start with a safe harbour it will bring even more visitors to the area. It's another fantastic way to get tourists to come to Bowen and it will make businesses in that precinct feel more secure.

"If we make the marina attractive as well through initiatives like the walkway and lighting, and it becomes somewhere people want to go, it's only going to help the local area."