Whitsunday holiday experiences on offer through photo comp

A NEW photo competition has opened up to Whitsunday residents to help encourage locals' loved ones to plan a trip to the Whitsundays and there are great prizes on offer.

Tourism Whitsundays in partnership with the Whitsunday Regional Council have launched their Let's Get Together campaign.



The Let's Get Together campaign is a photo competition where residents will have the opportunity to capture their favourite Whitsundays spot, a place they'd love to spend time with their visiting friends and family when they're able to return for holidays.



Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said this campaign would give our best ambassadors the opportunity to showcase the beauty of where we call home.



"We've had a long couple of months in isolation, now with some of the restrictions starting to ease slowly, locals will be able to again take full advantage of the beauty of our backyard. We hope to capitalise on that through this competition," she said.



"This has been a very uncertain time in all our lives, not knowing how long it will be before we can again see our loved ones has been a source of angst for many. We hope this competition will encourage reconnection."



Winners will be treated to a five-night holiday in a stunning Whitsundays holiday home with their nearest and dearest, giving visitors a genuine taste of living in this incredible part of the world and providing a much-needed chance to reconnect with their loved ones.

There are two holiday homes up for grabs and an overnight stay on Reefsleep.



Ms Wheeler said the 'Visiting Friends and Relatives' (VFR) market was a key driver of tourism to the region.



"Research has shown the VFR market is an essential market for the Whitsundays and one that we believe will be eager to travel post-COVID-19 as more restrictions are eased. Why wouldn't you choose the Whitsundays as your place to reconnect post-COVID?"



The campaign will run for eight weeks in partnership with Whitsunday Regional Council. Locals will be able to enter using the hashtags #lovewhitsundays and #ourwhitsundays.



The weekly winning photo chosen by the public will make up the shortlist, with the winning images to be judged by a panel of experts at the completion of the campaign.



Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox urged the community to grab the opportunity to play a role in promoting the amazing beauty of the Whitsundays.



"Our region is the heart of fun in the sun, boasting cracker barramundi fishing at Lake Proserpine, beautiful swimming beaches in Bowen, real Aussie outback and pit pony experiences at Collinsville and, of course, the lagoon, revitalised foreshore and the 74 beautiful Whitsunday Islands off Airlie Beach," he said.



"We might be small on land size, population and marketing funding, but the Whitsundays boasts one of the most beautiful and diverse environments in the world, and with no new Covid-19 cases reported in over a month, we are also one of the safest.



"Whitsunday residents are proud and resilient people and this campaign gives them the chance to show off their passion for the region and help kick start our economy," Mayor Willcox said.

Prizes

Prize one - Whitsunday Holiday Rentals Holiday Home for up to 8 people, valued at $4000

Prize two - Whitsunday Vacations Holiday Home High Tide for up to 8 people, valued at $3750

Prize three - Cruise Whitsundays Reefsleep experience for up to 4 people, valued at $3180

To read the full terms and conditions of the 'Let's Get Together' competition, click here