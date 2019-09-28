Crime scene declared at Whitsunday home

A fire that engulfed a home in Cannon Valley last night is under investigation by police.

A FIRE that engulfed a home in Cannon Valley last night is under investigation by police.

The home was 'fully involved' when crews arrived at the Riordonvale Rd property, with two crews from Airlie Beach and one from Proserpine dispatched the quell the flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a call about 11pm, and there was no one home at the time.

The fire was fully extinguished by 12.53am on Saturday morning, the spokesperson said.

A Queensland Police Services spokesperson said a the blaze was being treated as a suspicious with crime scene declared.

Investigations are continuing.