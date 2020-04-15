Whitsunday house parties lead to hefty COVID-19 fines

TWO homeowners have been slapped with hefty COVID-19 fines after they held "house parties" in the Whitsundays over the long weekend.

Police handed out six fines in the Whitsundays relating to individuals ignoring COVID-19 public health directives in the last week.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said police were called to two separate house parties over the Easter long weekend.

"On Friday night, April 10, police attended a property where there were six guests holding a house party," Sgt Colley said.

"They were warned by police to stop, but when police came back two hours later the guests hadn't left - so the owner was issued an infringement notice.

"Police were called to almost the same situation on Saturday night, April 11, at a different location and different people and the guests were warned.

"Again the police returned and they hadn't left, so an infringement notice was issued."

The on-the-spot fines of $1,334 can be issued to anyone who is not complying or failing to leave when directed.

Sgt Colley said police were trying to warn people before issuing fines, "unless they're showing a blatant disregard" to COVID-19 regulations.

He said three of the six fines were issued to people who travelled for non-essential reasons.

"Most of the other fines are for people who were driving around at night time, after about 10pm," he said.

"At that time, there's really no essential reason to be out. There's no grocery shops open, no doctors and a small number of people heading to work.

"We understand people's frustrations, and that's why we give warnings where possible. But if you're showing blatant disregard for the measures and can't justify the actions, we give the ticket."

A Bundaberg man was also issued with an eye-waveringly large fine after he threatened staff on the Airlie Beach Main St on Thursday last week.