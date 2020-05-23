Whitsunday instructor makes a splash at top awards

The team at Airlie Beach Swim School by Danielle Lynda Wendt, Loretta Shand, Danielle Shea, Rianna Connors and Lynda Davis.

The team at Airlie Beach Swim School by Danielle Lynda Wendt, Loretta Shand, Danielle Shea, Rianna Connors and Lynda Davis.

SWIMMING was a rite of passage Danielle Shea who has been making a splash as a swimming instructor for more than 23 years.

Yesterday, Ms Shea’s skill and dedication were recognised in the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association awards where she took out the Swim Safer award.

The award was determined by the Swim Australia Advisory Committee and celebrates swim safety and drowning prevention programs.

Ms Shea said she was surprised by the win but that it was her team’s commitment to a Swim Safer program every term that set them apart.

“Myself and my team are absolutely thrilled to win this award,” she said.

Ms Shea was also nominated for swim teacher of the year and was a finalist for the babies and toddler’s teacher of the year.

Danielle Shea was awarded the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Swim Safer award yesterday.

The awards ceremony, usually held in Brisbane, looked a little different this year and took place via Zoom video chat.

However, Ms Shea didn’t let the change of scenery dampen her celebrations as she streamed the awards in an at-home celebration surrounded by her colleagues.

Ms Shea started her swimming career as a competitive athlete taking out titles at state and national level.

However, she followed her mother’s footsteps as a swim teacher and found her passion helping people of all ages how to swim.

“It’s in my blood and I was just bought up with it,” she said.

After moving the region 13 years ago she opened up her own swim school, Airlie Beach Swim School by Danielle, and hasn’t looked back.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: Lynda Davis and Danielle Shea.

“It’s grown so much and I’ve got some amazing staff,” she said.

“I love providing this service to the area. We’re surrounded by water and it’s a vital life skill that every child needs to learn.”

While she admitted that swim teaching took plenty of patience, Ms Shea looked forward to diving back into teaching once coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

“My favourite part of the job is just seeing all the little kiddies in the water,” she said.

“It’s such a rewarding job and each week you can see how the kids are progressing.

“We’ve had kids from four months old (who are) now in little squad groups.”

The swim school, based in Flametree, will be back and “bigger and better” from Term 3.