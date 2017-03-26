Whitsunday Islands: We're prepared for a cyclone

Hamilton Island says it's still business as usual but the airport and school will be closed today and tomorrow.

WITH Cyclone Debbie expected to hit Tuesday morning, Hamilton Island and Daydream Island said they were prepared.

"We're well prepared for bad weather. We'll continue to take any necessary steps as part of our cyclone strategy. We're watching the weather closely,” a Hamilton Island spokesperson said.

"We're operating business as usual today. We're well prepared for these types of scenarios. We've taken all the necessary steps. We're continuing to monitor the weather and we've been communicating with our guests.”

Flights on Hamilton Island were cancelled today and Hamilton Island State School will be closed tomorrow.

"I believe the flights are cancelled because the ferries are cancelled and there's often a flow on affect from the flights,” a spokeswoman said.

"We're prepared, we're taking any necessary steps and we're continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

A Daydream Island Resort and Spa spokesperson said they had been keeping a close watch on Cyclone Debbie.

"The resort's guests have been communicated with regularly and kept up to date with the latest developments. Some guests decided to bring forward their departures and leave the island yesterday,” he said.

"Daydream Island is well prepared for these events and has strict processes in place to deal with cyclonic conditions. Cyclone proof areas of the resort would be utilised if required.”

On Hayman Island, staff and some guests have been placed in lock-down in preparation for the cyclone with many guests choosing to leave on Saturday to avoid being caught in the storm.

Hayman Island State School will be closed tomorrow.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said that guests in the Whitsundays should keep in contact with their accommodation owner for information.

"If they're staying in accommodation, they can talk with the accommodation owner. We live in the tropics. In a criss we all have crisis operation plans,” he said.

"Stay safe, if you don't need to go out, don't go out

"What we've done from Tourism Whitsundays is we update our plans regularly, we've activated our plan and we work with industry and council. It's just a case of following our procedures and processes and making sure we're ready to go.

"At the moment we're just watching and seeing.”