Whitsunday kyoshin karate kid answers her Japanese calling

SPORT SUPPORT: Assistant manager of Whitsunday Airport Dan Shoebridge with airport owners Diane and Ross Armstrong, Erin Divall from Airlie Fitness and (front) Imogen Tulk and Shihan Wayne Hinschen take time out for a photo at Shute Harbour's Whitsunday Airport on Monday. Peter Carruthers

A LOCAL Australian full-contact kyoshin karate champion will take her fighting career to the next level when she heads to Japan to mix it on the mat with some of the best in the land of the rising sun.

But 15-year-old Imogen Tulk will need some help to get there and this week accepted support from Shute Harbour's Whitsunday Airport and Airlie Fitness.

Airport owners Diane and Ross Armstrong were both encouraged to see Tulk training so hard and doing so well in her chosen sport and have decided to provide financial assistance to help her chase her dreams in Japan.

"If we can encourage that in just a small way and showing that we are a part of the wider community,” MrArmstrong said.

"Here is a great story of what young people are doing in the community.”

On June 24, Tulk will fight in the All Japans Championships in a round-robin full-contact elimination competition.

The young fighter said she was excited and at the same time nervous about the upcoming tournament.

"I am always nervous before fighting,” she said.

"It's going to be amazing to compete at that level, and to know I am at that level is just amazing.”

Tulk will be fighting what's known as 'hickey whacky' rounds of two minutes each.

Shihan Wayne Hinschen from the Proserpine kyoshin dojo said Tulk was competing in the 15-18-year-old age group, which meant his protege could be fighting opponents three years her senior.

Competing in an open weight division meant the young fighter could also be fighting opponents heavier than Tulk's 67kg.

But after seeing the draw, Hinschen said Tulk would "be pretty much on par with a lot of them”.

Hinschen said competitors from all over Japan would be fighting from various martial arts disciplines, including kickboxing and judo, but all would fight under kyoshin rules.