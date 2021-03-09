Menu
The Palace Hotel, known as O'Duinn's Irish, was extensively damaged during Cyclone Debbie. Photo: Daryl Wright
News

Whitsunday landmarks to be stripped from heritage register

Tara Miko
9th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Three Whitsunday landmarks could be removed from the heritage register if a motion before the council is approved this week.

The Hook Island Underwater Observatory, Proserpine War Memorial and the Palace Hotel are being recommended for removal from the registry.

Whitsunday Regional Council documents state the local heritage register and planning scheme mapping required updates “due to changed circumstances of three places listed”.

The documents stated the Hook Island Underwater Observatory was “deemed structurally unsound” and was demolished as part of the Hook Island Eco resort redevelopment.

The Proserpine War Memorial, or the Proserpine Cenotaph, is being replaced, while the Palace Hotel is in such a state of critical disrepair, it is being recommended for removal.

Palace Hotel, Main St, Proserpine.
“The community may object to the removal of the Proserpine War Memorial and Palace Hotel (O’Duinn's Irish Pub) from the local heritage list,” documents state.

“Ultimately a new Proserpine War Memorial under construction may be added to the local heritage register once rebuilt, should council deem it culturally significant, albeit the heritage-listed memorial has been demolished and its materials will not be re-utilised to justify its ongoing recognition.

“The Palace Hotel (O’Duinn's Irish Pub) is significantly damaged affecting its heritage value.

Hook Island underwater observatory.
“Therefore, removing the heritage listing will make any works an easier application process for the landowner.”

Documents state the community will have 20 business days to register their say on the proposal, which would be run concurrently with the broader Whitsunday Planning Scheme Major Amendment consultation.

The council will debate the issue at the meeting on Wednesday.

