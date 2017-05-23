Whitsunday Latin Festival a big sell out

DESPITE having to shift locations due to Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Latin Festival was a huge success over the weekend, with double the attendance this year.

Originally scheduled for Cape Gloucester Beach Resort, the festival had to switch to Shingley Beach Resort and My Rainbow Bakery but it didn't dampen the dancers' spirits.

The event was sold out, with more 113 people in attendance and a lot of them visiting from outside the region.

The festival featured nine instructors with more than 20 workshops from Friday to Sunday including everything from DJs, to a confidence coach and professional dancers and drummers. There was even a special circus themed dinner and a sunset cruise.

Whitsunday Latin Festival chief organiser Jane Streeter said it was all organised and run through volunteers and was a not-for-profit event.

"The event was a massive success with extremely positive feedback from all who attended,” she said.

"The weather cleared just in time for a spectacular sunset barbecue to kick off the festivities and it really set the vibe for the weekend with the group becoming close knit from the get go.

"I was told by many that it's the best dance festival they have ever attended. It was very heartwarming and humbling and I was so proud of the efforts of all the other volunteers that made the event such a success.”

Highlights for the weekend included the Sunday sunset cruises on both Sundowner and Ride the Duck and a dancing and drumming session on Shingley Beach.

Ms Streeter said she encouraged people to come to Latin Madness Friday night classes to get ready for next year's event. Contact 0405118127 for more information.