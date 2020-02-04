Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

SURVEILLANCE technologies are at the top of the wishlist for Tourism Whitsundays as Federal Government today announced they would commit $1 million to the Queensland Government to improve swimmer safety in the Whitsundays.

The funding will go to the Queensland Government and is aimed toward supporting a greater understanding of shark populations, improved reef user practices and trials of technological advances in nonlethal shark control measures such as near real-time alerts or drone surveillance.

Chief executive officer of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler said the funding would help achieve action points Tourism Whitsundays developed together with the Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association.

A major point that came out of the partnership between the two businesses was the need to improve shark surveillance which Mrs Wheeler said would work to keep visitors safe while protecting the environment.

“We called for surveillance as one of the actions … but the group wasn’t sure what form this would be in,” she said.

“You could fly a drone all day, but we don’t know yet if it will be effective.

“What we know is that we are not scientists, we can’t determine what the solution is but we want to see that investigated and see the money spent to the best of our ability.”

Mayor of Whitsunday Regional Council Andrew Willcox also agreed that an investment in surveillance technologies would be beneficial in striking a balance between swimmer safety and the natural environment.

Cr Willcox did not believe SMART drumlines, like those used in other areas of North Queensland, would be effective in the Whitsunday region due to the large coastline and complex island environment.

He instead hoped that new technologies and innovation would provide an effective solution suited to the diverse Whitsundays marine landscape.

“A shark is a mobile animal and we have hundreds of kilometres of coastline and people swim all over the place,” he said.

“With SMART drumlines you catch a shark and release it somewhere, so where do you release it?

“At the end of the day, the marine park or ocean is sharks’ environment.

“So, we need to develop ways of protecting ourselves because there’s no silver bullet to guarantee when you’re in a wild … that you’ll be safe, however what we can do is minimise risk.

“I think it’s about educating the people to try and reduce the incident, and hopefully this money will provide new technology.”

Mrs Wheeler agreed that the Whitsundays was a unique environment that needed tailored research and plans to ensure that the funding would be effectively spent.

“Our environment here is not like any other coastal environment in the country,” she said.

“All research to date is about people on beaches.

“Our marine environment is surrounded by islands and people can be at any spot at any time, it’s not like popular beach in the Gold Coast.”

Other points from the Tourism Whitsunday action plan included maintaining no in-water activities at Hook Passage and adjacent areas for the immediate future as well as the extension of patrols in specific bays in the Whitsundays.

The action points also appealed for funding to review and formulate site risk assessments before determining snorkelling spots and ramping up coral gardening in traditional sites.

These points accompanied a plan to push the government to look at supporting research into the effectiveness of shark deterrent devices in the Whitsundays specifically and what impact they have on the marine environment and if they are a suitable mitigation option.

Following this, both Tourism Whitsundays and Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association.hoped a subsidy for industry to purchase a proven shark deterrent device for the tourism businesses would be considered.

Shark deterrent devices developed by Ocean Guardian are currently subsidised by the Western Australian State Government.

While no timeline has been established for projects to be made possible by the funding, Mayor Willcox said it was a good start to ensuring swimmer safety while preserving marine habitats.

“It’s a complex issue, and with complex issues you don’t solve them with simple solutions, you solve them with a range of different solutions,” he said.

“It’s certainly a good start, let’s see what outcomes we get out of that and assess it from there.”