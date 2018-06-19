Whitsunday Lions win Top 5 Recognition

THE Whitsunday Lions Club has won Top Five Club recognition for the third time in club history for the period of 2016-17 at the annual changeover this month.

The Whitsunday Lions achieved top five placing in clubs throughout their constitutional area which covers New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia.

Incoming president of the Whitsunday Lions, Helen Toy said that the award reflects the hard work put in by its members and credited the Airlie Beach Markets for providing a means for the Lions to give more back to the community.

"This club is fortunate that we have our wonderful markets which generate ongoing income,” Ms Toy said. "We do probably generate more income than other clubs who are relying on things such as sausage sizzles to make their money and we are able to then put our efforts into doing non-fundraising activities for the remainder of our time.”

As testimony to the effort put into keeping the markets running smoothly, Airlie Beach Community Market Committee Chairman Allan Gravelle won the Lion of the Year award.

Mr Gravelle is a life member of the club and has spent several weeks liaising with the Whitsunday Regional Council to ensure that the markets can run smoothly despite the relocation due to the Airlie Beach foreshore revitalisation.

Whitsunday Lions Sue McAllister and Dr Prashant Kulkarni both won the prestigious Melvin Jones award in recognition of outstanding community service.

Ms McAllister has done extensive work to run the Music Therapy Program at Proserpine Nursing Home and is now liaising with other Lions clubs around Queensland to launch similar programs.

Cannonvale dentist, Dr Kulkarni works alongside agencies to provide dental care for those who are lacking the means to afford it.

Ms Toy said the Lions have focused their assistance locally post-Cyclone Debbie and will continue to support the local community throughout the upcoming financial year.