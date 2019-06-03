Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

FINALIST: Tourism Whitsundays is thrilled to announce marketing manager Donna van 't Hoff has been nominated as a finalist in Travel Weekly's annual Women in Travel Awards.

FINALIST: Tourism Whitsundays is thrilled to announce marketing manager Donna van 't Hoff has been nominated as a finalist in Travel Weekly's annual Women in Travel Awards. Contributed

CHAMPAGNE has become synonymous with celebration, and it's safe to assume the Tourism Whitsundays office will be raising their glasses to marketing manager, Donna van 't Hoff this week.

Mrs van 't Hoff has been nominated as a finalist in Travel Weekly's annual Women in Travel Awards.

The Women in Travel Awards recognise women who have achieved phenomenal successes in their professional arenas and celebrate their invaluable contribution through leadership, innovation and courage to the travel industry.

The awards will be held at a gala event in Sydney at Doltone House on June 20 and Mrs van't Hoff was been nominated in the Tourism Board category, and is up against nominations from VisitBritain, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism.

Mrs van 't Hoff moved to the region with her small family in 2012, after falling in love with the laid-back lifestyle, sun and ocean that the region is famous for.

She began working at Hamilton Island as the regional sales and marketing manager, before joining the Tourism Whitsunday family three years ago.

Mrs van 't Hoff said she was excited and surprised by her finalist position, as she believes the calibre of nominations Travel Weekly received this year was truly outstanding.

"It's an honour to be included and recognised on such a prestigious list,” she said.

Mrs van 't Hoff has worked tirelessly at the helm of two huge campaigns this year, the Mainland Monsoon Flooding Campaign and the $1 million Island Recovery Campaign, as well as being instrumental in the success of this year's Whitsundays East Coast Roadshow and the Whitsundays representation at Australian Tourism Exchange.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said Mrs van't Hoff was truly deserving of the nomination.

"Donna is such a valuable part of the Tourism Whitsundays team, her dedication to marketing the Whitsundays on a global scale is unparalleled. We think it's fantastic that Donna is a finalist and wish her all the very best for the awards.”