Whitsunday man accused of dramatic chain of offences

A Cannonvale man has been charged after he allegedly grabbed a fire twirler from a performer and then punched a cyclist multiple times.

Police allege the man was refused entry to a licensed venue on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach about 12.15am on Saturday.

The 25-year-old man then approached a nearby crowd watching a street performer who was using fire sticks.

Police allege the man rushed towards the fire twirler and took a fire stick before running down the street with it towards a taxi rank.

He then allegedly threw the stick over his shoulder into the air.

Police allege the man then assaulted a nearby cyclist who fell to the ground and was punched multiple times.

The cyclist was able to regain control of their bike and ride away.

The man then attempted to gain entry into a taxi attempting to leave the taxi rank.

When police arrived, the man allegedly resisted arrest by physically struggling with officers before he was subsequently handcuffed.

The man has been charged with multiple charges including common assault, public nuisance, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, causing an obstruction to pedestrians and obstructing police.

He is scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 19.