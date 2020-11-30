Whitsunday man allegedly linked to drug trafficking network

Cannon Valley man Michael Alan O'Hanlon, 38, has been charged with trafficking in relation to an alleged drug syndicate in Mackay and the Whitsundays.

Cannon Valley man Michael Alan O'Hanlon, 38, has been charged with trafficking in relation to an alleged drug syndicate in Mackay and the Whitsundays.

A FIFTH person has fronted court over allegations he was involved in a drug trafficking syndicate in Mackay and the Whitsundays as detectives reveal more details about the case.

The Daily Mercury last week broke the news police had blown open a major ice and cocaine network when four people faced Mackay Magistrates Court.

Operation Sierra: Drugs, guns, luxury cars and steroids seized in raids across the region. Picture: Queensland Police

On Tuesday, a Cannon Valley man was remanded in custody on trafficking and other drug-related charges.

Michael Alan O’Hanlon, 38, represented himself during a brief mention in Proserpine Magistrates Court. He did not apply for bail and requested his case be adjourned to seek legal representation.

His matters were adjourned to January 25 for committal mention.

Accused ringleader Benjamin Micheal Williams, Sheldon John Davis, Teneille Elaine Van Kerkwyk and Kate Williams, aged 31 to 41, last Thursday faced Mackay Magistrates Court over allegations they were part of a drug gang.

Mackay CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage speaks about drug arrests in Mackay: Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage speaks about police efforts to search, arrest and charge four Mackay residents in relation to drugs.

They have been charged with more than 30 offences including aggravated trafficking charges – serious organised crime – which adds an extra seven years to the 25-year maximum penalty.

Alleged Mackay drug syndicate – Benjamin Micheal Williams, Teneille Elaine Van Kerkwyk, Kate Williams and Sheldon Davis

A sixth person, a 30-year-old man also arrested as part of police operation Sierra NIB, will front court on December 14.

Police raids across Mackay and Whitsundays between November 25 and 27 uncovered drugs, weapons, steroids, cash, luxury cars and hydroponic equipment as a result.

Detectives seized 15 grams of ice from a North Mackay home as well as an electric conductive device and ammunition.

It is alleged more than 11 grams of methylamphetamine and 6.9 grams of cocaine was found at a Cannonvale address, along with hydroponic equipment and seven marijuana plants.

Police also seized 14 firearms, ammunition, hydroponic equipment from a Palmyra address.

As a result six people were charged.

Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage said tactile efforts led to police executing the search warrants last week at four homes in North Mackay, South Mackay, Slade Point and Palmyra.

“As a result, a large number of firearms, drugs were located and a large quantity of cash,” Det Sen-Sergeant Savage said.

He said police arrested and charged four people. Ms Williams in on bail while Mr Williams, Mr Davis and Ms Van Kerkwyk were remanded in custody.

“We consider it a fairly significant accomplishment by the investigators that are involved,” Det Sen-Sergeant Savage said.

“The fact that (drugs) have been utilised, used and manufactured in the Mackay district is the significant priority for us.”

Det Sen-Sergeant Savage said raids were also done on homes in the Whitsundays resulting in arrests.