A Strathdickie man has been charged after he was allegedly caught with bikie paraphernalia. Photo: File
Crime

Whitsunday man charged over outlaw motorbike gang gear

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 1:00 PM
A Strathdickie man has been charged after he was allegedly found with outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said officers searched a property on Strathdickie Rd, Strathdickie, on Monday, February 15.

During the search officers allegedly uncovered a small amount of marijuana, drug utensils and paraphernalia associated with an outlaw motorcycle gang.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property used in connection with a drug offence and wearing or carrying a prohibited item in a public place.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said the man was released on bail.

He is scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 12.

 

Whitsunday Times

