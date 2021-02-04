Whitsunday man realises dream of being on TV game show

Daniel Thusberg from Airlie Beach is set to appear on new Channel 7 show Holey Moley. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Daniel Thusberg from Airlie Beach is set to appear on new Channel 7 show Holey Moley. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Daniel Thusberg knew he wanted to be part of a TV game show ever since watching Larry Emdur on The Price is Right as a child.

The Airlie Beach man has managed to insert himself in the background of about 10 morning show broadcasts, has appeared on The Project and was even an extra on the film set of Australia with Hugh Jackman.

He’s also strutted his stuff as a round card boy for martial arts.

Now, he’s picking up a putter to realise his game show dream.

He’s set to appear on Holey Moley, a new Channel 7 show that challenges everyday competitors and some pro golfers to take on an epic, super-sized mini golf course.

The ultimate winner of each episode takes home the prestigious plaid jacket, golden putter and books a spot in the grand final where they will compete for the chance to win $100,000.

Mr Thusberg said he was sitting on his balcony when he saw a call-out on Facebook for people to take part in the show.

While he admits he’s not very savvy with technology, and usually girlfriend Carla lends him a hand with computers, Mr Thusberg said putting together the application turned into a way to learn a new skill and chase an “intriguing” goal.

“I enjoy playing (mini golf) but I’m an amateur that’s coming in to wipe out the professionals,” he said.

“The strategy was to believe I’m the best and forget the rest.

“If I give it my best that’s a win in itself.”

Daniel Thusberg has always dreamt of being on a television game show. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Mr Thusberg is sure to stand out from other contestants, donning a striking outfit of black budgie smugglers.

But there was a deeper reason for his revealing choice of attire.

Mr Thursburg said his late father used to wear budgie smugglers so he always saw them as a symbol of being a man.

“I always believe in being comfortable in your own body,” he said.

Daniel Thusberg wears a striking outfit on Holey Moley. Photo: Paul A. Broben

After years spent waiting for his chance to appear on a game show, Mr Thusberg said the experience was what he expected and more.

“It’s like you’re the audience and competing as well,” he said.

“The obstacles are challenging and you’ll have to watch to see.

“I’m proud of myself and happy to be part of it.”

If he takes home the cash, Mr Thusberg plans to buy two different kinds of rings – a white gold diamond ring for his girlfriend and a key ring for a new house key.

He thanked Shane Cummins for the putting tips.

“The goal is to have fun and put on the best Conor McGregor impression, but winning the jacket or money would mean Holey Moley immortality,” he said.

Holey Moley airs on Sundays at 7pm and continues Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

You can see more of Daniel’s adventures on Instagram via theking_princess.