Whitsunday model tells region to shoot for the stairs

GROWING in confidence and realising how much she can push herself a Whitsunday top model wants others young people living in North Queensland to realise they too can achieve.

Paityn Powell has returned from competing in her first Miss World Australia national final, a positive experience she wants to use to encourage the region's youth to pursuit their own goals.

The 20-year-old dispensary technician and model said the opportunities for young adults living in regional Australia, to compete on a big stage, were out there.

"There are so many opportunities like what I just had that pop up that people can be lucky enough to do,” Ms Powell said.

"I think you just have to really do your research and find something you are passionate about and then just aim for it.

"It's not the case that these opportunities can only happen if you are living in the city. For people in rural areas, there are plenty of things going on out there.

"If you just do your best, and if you really believe in something and if you really try to succeed in something, then you can do it.”

Paitin Powell competed in her first Miss World Australia national final. Contributed

Ms Powell was a wild card entry after originally not making it past the Queensland State Finals.

Holidaying in Tasmania at the time of her call up for Nationals, Ms Powell said the enormity of the task ahead of her, quickly set in.

"When I saw the call pop up on my phone I just started shaking and when they told me I just got off the phone and cried and cried,” she said.

"I was really happy but then it all stumbled in that I had four days to organise everything, so the pressure came on with that, but I was so grateful.”

After managing to organise herself in time for the national stage, Ms Powell said the experience was nothing but positive.

Paitin Powell had only four days to compete in her first Miss World Australia national final. Contributed

"I thought I would be absolutely petrified but I did not have a single butterfly - I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing,” she said.

"I didn't place but the experience was amazing, and I was able to meet so many amazing people.

"I didn't have anything to lose, I just went out and did me and enjoyed myself.”

This year Miss World Australia raised more than $180,000 for Variety the Children's Charity, with Paitin raising an impressive $1800 from her fundraising efforts in the Whitsundays.