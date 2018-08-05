Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef
FROM fast cars to pin-up girls, the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Fraser Ford Revvin' the Reef car, bike and truck show was a great success.
Attracting motor enthusiasts from across the region and holiday goers who stumbled upon Airlie at the right time, the iconic main street was blocked off for foot traffic to admire local club's cars.
