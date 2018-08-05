Menu
Whitty Whitmore pays tribute to times goneby with his "Moonshine Car" from the prohibition era (a 1947 Plymouth Businessman's Coupe) and prop gangster tommy gun on Saturday morning at the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Revving the Reef event. Jessica Lamb
News

Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Aug 2018 5:25 PM

FROM fast cars to pin-up girls, the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Fraser Ford Revvin' the Reef car, bike and truck show was a great success.

Attracting motor enthusiasts from across the region and holiday goers who stumbled upon Airlie at the right time, the iconic main street was blocked off for foot traffic to admire local club's cars.

Check out our photo gallery below:

For a full wrap of the event, make sure you pick up your copy of the Whitsunday Times this Thursday.

