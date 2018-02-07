Menu
Whitsunday Motor Sport opens arms to everyone

ALL SMILES: Whitsunday Motorsport Club members Andy Mcliesh, Madeline Thornburn, Bob Thornburn, David Carriline and Tracey Stroud.
Jessica Lamb
by

Motorsport: Seven-thirty in the morning was not too early for the Whitsunday Motorsport Club to begin work on maintaining the only raceway for hours in either direction at the working bee on Sunday.

The club is an unsung draw card for the region, just last year launching BMW's latest a small capacity 310cc learner approved motorcycle.

Boasting a short drive to the "heart of the reef" and an even shorter drive to the airport, the Whitsunday Raceway is the prime location for motorsport in paradise with a reversible track for motorheads.

At seven-years-old, the club has around 100 members and continues to grow with a message for the community: All are welcome.

Member Chris Saunders said the club supported new members and anyone looking to learn.

"We have come and try days and practise days and we separate you depending on skill level so its less intimidating," he said.

"There is teamwork, but there is also competition.

"Once you are on the track all bets are off, but off the track everyone falls over themselves to help you fix a bike or get ready."

The club covers all sorts of racing from bikes to karts and in particular are encouraging women and girls to give the sport a crack.

"We support all our members; regardless of sex or ability," Mr Saunders said.

For more information visit the club's Facebook page.

Whitsunday Times

