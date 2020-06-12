Menu
Whitsunday motorists the ‘big winners’ in fuel price war

Jordan Gilliland
12th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
THE Whitsundays have been called one of the biggest winners in the state after the region saw a dramatic plunge in its fuel prices over the last six months.

Unleaded fuel prices across regional Queensland have plunged by more than 40 cents per litre (cpl) in the past six months, according to analysis released by RACQ.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the Whitsundays recorded a huge reduction, with average prices falling by 46.1cpl from 140cpl in November last year to 93.9cpl in May 2020.

“Unlike south east Queensland, regional Queensland doesn’t have a price cycle and prices stay relatively steady, so to see this amount of change over a short period of time is quite incredible for drivers,” Ms Smith said.

“In the past six months we’ve seen fuel prices across Queensland fall, due to the drop in the global oil price, which was caused by the collapse in demand after COVID-19 and the Russia/Saudi oil price war.”

Whitsunday fuel prices dropped more than 45 cents per litre over the last 6 months
Ms Smith said traditionally the Whitsundays is a competitive market, which is why motorists often enjoy lower prices and saw numbers plunge below 100cpl last month.

Ms Smith said prices across regional Queensland had started to rise, as the global oil price had started to increase due to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

“We expect prices will steadily increase in coming weeks, and drivers should fill up while cheaper fuel is still available,” she said.

Mackay motorists also had a reason to celebrate, with average prices dropping by 44.1cpl, from 148.5cpl in November last year to 104.3cpl in May 2020, Ms Smith said.

Up the road in Bowen, motorists have been slugged with higher fuel prices than their neighbours prompting a plea for drivers to “vote with their tyres” and find the cheapest price to drive competition.

The cheapest unleaded fuel price in the Whitsundays at time of publication was 103.9cpl at Metro Petroleum Cannonvale.

Whitsunday Times

