Whitsunday MP goes at Bureau for delayed updates

Water almost lapping the bridge at Kelsey Creek this arvo. Jason Costigan

THE outspoken Whitsundays politician whose electorate was battered by Tropical Cyclone Debbie almost exactly 12 months ago is making sure all are warned early with another cyclone bears down on the region.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan took to Facebook this morning to call the Bureau of Meteorology to task over its warnings overnight as the weather system intensified.

This morning he wrote, "What is going on with the Bureau of Meteorology? Last night, their Information Bulletin, Track Map & Severe Weather Warning RE: Cyclone Iris was due to be issued by 11pm (Easter Mon) AEST.

"Disappointingly, that didn't happen. This was after the previous updates were issued later than expected. For the record, last night's Information Bulletin was more than 40 minutes late, the Track Map almost an hour late & the Severe Weather Warning more than an hour late!

"Admittedly, TC Iris appears very different to TC Debbie but that is beside the point. It's simply not good enough.

"It's not good enough for my constituents nor the people of North Queensland."

Mr Costigan said he would raised the matters "personally with the Bureau today".