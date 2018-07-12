Menu
Liberal Senator Ian Macdonald has been relegated to fourth position on the LNP Senate ticket at a recent party conference.
News

Whitsunday MP heralds 'seismic shift' in direction of LNP

Peter Carruthers
by
12th Jul 2018 12:11 PM

IN the wake of Ian Macdonald effectively being dropped as a Senate contender at the next Federal election during the pre-selection process at the weekend's LNP party conference, Whitsunday party members are lamenting the loss.

The long-serving northern-based senator lost the number one spot on the LNP Queensland Senate ticket to Brisbane newcomer Paul Scarr.

Susan McDonald polled at number two on the ticket.

LNP Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan said he would recommend that one Senate seat be reserved for North Queensland representation.

"At lease one of those Senate positions should be quarantined for North Queensland,” he said.

"By far and away the person who is best suited would be Susan McDonald because she is a born and bred North Queenslander, a Cloncurry girl done well.”

Mr Costigan said he didn't agree with LNP party members "rissoling” Senator Macdonald and said the annual convention at the weekend heralded a "seismic shift” in the the Coalition.

"I think the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister got the shock of their lives to see two of their Senators speared,” he said.

Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen said it was a "sad thing” Senator Macdonald had been relegated to fourth spot on six person ticket, a position widely regard as unwinnable.

"(Senator Macdonald is) in a spot which I guess people think is unwinnable,” Mr Christensen said.

"Clearly, it's a sad thing.

"(But) that's democracy I guess and the same thing can happen with any of us either in our parties or in the electorate at large.”

Senator Macdonald will continue in his position until June 31 next year.

Whitsunday Times

