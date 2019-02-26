Whitsunday MP: 'I have no intention of going anywhere.'

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan vowed to 'take the fight' to major parties at the next state election in Queensland Parliament this morning.

MEMBER for Whitsunday Jason Costigan returned to Queensland Parliament this morning stating his intention to "take up the fight" to clear his name.

The Whitsunday MP appeared in Parliament for the first time sitting as an independent.

Mr Costigan made a statement under parliamentary privilege in which he said he would "take the fight" to the two major parties at the next state election.

"I've never proclaimed to perfect and if I have ever offended anyone I most sincerely apologise. That said I will take up the fight to clear my name and stare down anyone who tries to tarnish it," he said.

"I have no intention of going anywhere and I look forward to taking the fight up to the two major parties at the next state election."

Mr Costigan denied any wrongdoing in relation to explosive harassment complaints aired in Parliament by LNP Leader of Opposition Business Jarrod Bleijie under parliamentary privilege on February 12.

"I do not believe I did anything wrong whatsoever and I shall be taking the strongest possible action against the person or persons involved in what can only be described as a malicious attempt at destroying someone's career and gleefully accepted by the LNP hierarchy," he said.

"I might remind everyone, Mr Speaker, that the person who lodged the complaint I have never even met. I have never laid eyes on that person.

"I would also like to point out to the house, Mr Speaker, that I have never been contacted by the police anywhere regarding this matter at all and I don't expect to."

Mr Costigan hit back at the LNP following his expulsion from the party on February 1.

"It's no secret certain people within the LNP wanted us gone and for some time," he said.

"It's probably no surprise, Mr Speaker, given my speech in this place on November 14 last year when I dished it out to the LNP for its inability to campaign effectively in North Queensland and the treatment of North Queenslanders in general.

"It simply went down like a lead balloon with the Leader of the Opposition, not to mention the faceless men at Spring Hill."

Despite the allegations levelled against him, Mr Costigan said he has received support from most of his constituents.

He also refuted claims made by Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander on a visit to the Whitsundays earlier this month that only about five LNP party members had resigned.

"The responses back up home from most constituents has been humbling to say the least," Mr Costigan said.

"I might add more and more party (LNP) members, Mr Speaker, are disappearing. The number of resignations approached 40 this morning between Mackay and Bowen."