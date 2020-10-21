Whitsunday mum had toxic level of meth in system after crash

A woman who crashed on the Bruce Highway at Gregory River in June had toxic levels of meth in her system. Photo: File

A DRIVER was found with toxic levels of meth in her system after she crashed her car on the Bruce Highway, leaving the road and “cartwheeling” the car into a tree.

Alana June Hampstead was travelling south on the highway at Gregory River in June when she drove off the road, through a fence, hit a tree stump and then cartwheeled into another tree.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court there were no marks on the road to suggest Hampstead had tried to take evasive action, she just drove straight off the road.

Passers-by phoned emergency services and when paramedics arrived, Hampstead appeared to be heavily affected by a substance.

Sgt Myors said Hampstead was taken to Proserpine Hospital and was unable to hold a conversation, she denied having alcohol or drugs and could not remember how she got out of the car.

Sgt Myors told the court Hampstead was found to have amphetamine and methylamphetamine in her blood, with the meth being within the toxic range, which could cause confusion, convulsions and other symptoms.

The Gregory River woman pleaded guilty to one count each of driving without due care and attention as well as driving under the influence.

During the court proceedings, lawyer Peta Vernon said Hampstead appreciated no one was injured in the crash and had taken meth the day before.

“She instructs it’s been a big wake-up call for her in getting her life together and moving forward,” Ms Vernon said.

On the night of the crash, the mother of four was driving back from Townsville, where she was visiting her former partner.

The court heard she claimed she was assaulted by him and suffered minor head injuries.

Proserpine Magistrates Court. Photo: File

The court heard the 49-year-old woman had gone through a marriage breakdown, faced mental health challenges and had a son who was terminally sick, but she had been participating in counselling.

Hampstead is on a disability support pension and admitted to Magistrate James Morton she had a drug problem but had not taken any drugs since the crash, which left her with a broken neck.

Mr Morton told Hampstead she was lucky she didn’t kill anyone else.

“It seems you were heavily affected,” he said.

“You are a prime example of being a danger to yourself and other people.”

Hampstead said she had gotten the message and had to live with what she’d done every day.

“I nearly lost my life and I could’ve killed somebody else,” Hampstead said.

Hampstead was fined $2100 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.