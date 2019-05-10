Whitsunday mum: 'The craziness is the fun part'

Cannonvale's Mez Bowen and daughter Piper Bowen, 3, are ready to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday.

ONE of the best things about being a mother for Mez Bowen is seeing the crazy things her young daughter gets up to.

Three-year-old Piper's recent antics include painting the bathtub in their Cannonvale home, and putting the family's dog in the washing machine while it wasn't working.

"There's a lot of shenanigans,” Ms Bowen said.

"The craziness is the fun part.”

On Sunday, Ms Bowen will celebrate her third Mother's Day.

She is hoping her husband might remember the day this year, after having forgotten it in the past.

"I'm hoping for a card, and I'm hoping he and Piper are going to cook me dinner,” she said.

Ms Bowen doesn't get much free time between running her own business while juggling motherhood and being a wife.

"It's incredibly hard to juggle being a mum and a wife and still keeping your own identity with all these other labels,” she said

"But it's rewarding. Especially when showing her (Piper) how to do something for weeks and she nails it and (to see) her happy face.”

Sometimes Ms Bowen has to take Piper along to work with her if she is called in unexpectedly.

"You sort of do it because you don't have a choice,” she said.

"At the same time, it's fun when she starts mimicking me.

"When she tries to be a big help, it's awesome to see.”

With Piper now aged three, Ms Bowen said she loved seeing her daughter evolve.

"It's just getting into the cool phase,” she said.

"She's not so dependent on me and she wants to do stuff.”