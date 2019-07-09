Whitsunday musicians perform with Queensland Youth Orchestra

Queensland Youth Orchestra conductor Sergei V Korschmin and Whitsunday youngsters Blake Hanks, Tegan Hanks (back), Jacob Bell, Ethan Smith, Lucas O'Toole and (front) Tiana Bell at an orchestra workshop and performance.

Queensland Youth Orchestra conductor Sergei V Korschmin and Whitsunday youngsters Blake Hanks, Tegan Hanks (back), Jacob Bell, Ethan Smith, Lucas O'Toole and (front) Tiana Bell at an orchestra workshop and performance. Contributed

SIX Whitsunday musicians had the chance to perform with the Queensland Youth Orchestra after completing a morning workshop with the group's conductors and members in Bowen recently.

Giselle Burton, whose two children took part, said the free workshop and performance motivated the students to continue their musical endeavours.

"They all enjoyed it and it gives them something to aspire to,” Ms Burton said.

"They had different conductors and they learn from being with different teachers.”

Those who took part were Cannonvale State School students Blake Hanks and Lucas O'Toole, both on saxophone, and Tiana Bell on flute, along with Proserpine State High School students Tegan Hanks on flute, Ethan Smith on trumpet and Jacob Bell on clarinet.

Ms Burton said the children - who all play in their schools' bands - performed three songs with the orchestra.

One of the conductors who worked with the group, Sergei V Korschmin, has worked with the orchestra since 2003 and has also lectured at Central Queensland University and Central Queensland Conservatory of Music.

He's also held the positions of artistic director of the Mackay Youth Orchestra and artistic director and conductor of the Mackay Symphony Orchestra.

Ms Burton said the Youth Orchestra - which this year included award-winning young soprano Nina Wildman - was on its annual week-long tour travelling around the region, facilitating two-hour workshops and performances with young musicians in Bowen, Mackay, Nebo, Moranbah, Glenden, Ayr and Townsville.

"I think the children all got a lot out of watching what you can do and what you can play and watching the other kids in the orchestra,” she said.

"After the concert a lot of people were giving them a standing ovation. It's a lovely confidence boost that they can get out there and do it.”

Ms Burton said high school students Tegan, Ethan and Jacob had also been accepted into the SHEP Music Program in September, run by Griffith University.

"Griffith run a program where they come to the regional areas, and last year they had over 100 kids in the brass and woodwind section,” she said.

Ms Burton said the weekend workshop also included a performance and mentoring from various music teachers and conductors.