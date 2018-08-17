Menu
GREAT WORK: Whitsunday Skylites medal in Bowen.
Whitsunday Netballers ace Junior Carnival in Bowen

Claudia Alp
by
17th Aug 2018 11:07 AM

THE Whitsunday Netball Association closed their junior season on a high note, claiming wins in three divisions at the Bartec Cup Carnival in Bowen last weekend.

All teams competed in round robin style matches against friendly rivals from Bowen and Burdekin.

Whitsunday Skylites (U12s) and the Whitsunday Fury (U14s) dominated the courts, remaining undefeated to take top spot in their respective divisions.

Giselle Tronc from the Skylites was recognised for her outstanding performance on the courts and awarded Most Valuable Player.

Giselle Tronc won Most Valuable Player for the U12 Skylites.
Whitsunday Lightening (U11s) also excelled on the day with a first place finish in their category.

Vice-president Shannon Lorroway said the girls played some outstanding netball having demonstrating significant improvement throughout the year.

"It's quite a feat for any team to get through a carnival undefeated,” Ms Lorroway said.

"All our girls showed great sportsmanship and we are very proud of all our teams' achievements.

"There has been a noticeable improvement in all our players from the start of the season, due in the most part to the hard work, dedication and time put in by the players as well as the coaches.”

The Whitsunday Netball Association wrapped up the 2018 season on Wednesday with a Silly Sock Day with Junior Presentations to be held on August 26.

The netball season runs between March-September. Juniors sign-ups will begin in February 2019.

bowen bartec cup fury junior carnival lightening netball skylites whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

