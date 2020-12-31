Whitsunday New Year forecast ‘a game of roulette’

BOM metrologist Livio Regano said the weather could turn this afternoon with downpours expected. Picture: File

A hint of sun broke through the clouds this morning after days of rain, giving hope New Year plans would not be the washout that was expected.

However, Bureau of Meterology’s Livio Regano said residents should not hold their breath, saying this morning’s dry skies could be the “calm before the storm”.

“I would say it will start bubbling up again this afternoon and by the time the sun goes down there will be quite big showers rolling in,” the meteorologist said.

Mr Regano said there was also the chance of a storm.

However, he said where exactly the rain would fall and for how long was like “a game of roulette”.

“There are random, slow-moving heavy showers … and it’s patchy,” he said.

“No one knows where they’re going to fire up.”

The damning forecast may come as a spanner in the works for New Year fireworks across the region.

The Whitsunday Regional Council sponsored displays are set to light up the sky on the Airlie Beach foreshore at 8.30pm on Thursday.

A display is also scheduled on the Bowen foreshore at 8.30pm and in Collinsville at 10pm.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesman confirmed this morning the fireworks were still set to go ahead as long as the weather remained somewhat clear.