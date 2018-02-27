Menu
Whitsunday nuptials a reality

Big4 Palm House, the perfect Whitsunday wedding venue.
tamera francis
by

THE Palm House at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort in Airlie Beach delivers the perfect place to say "I do” in Airlie Beach.

It offers a dreamy and affordable wedding venue in the Whitsundays, with a choice of accommodation for all your guests.

If your special day is as much about celebrating with family and friends as it is about you, then BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort offers you the complete location to bring everyone together under one roof.

Imagine how easy it will be for your friends to book their villa, walk through the tropical grounds to the

Palm Pavilion for your wedding ceremony and then into the beautifully decorated, air-conditioned The Palm House for your reception.

The Palm House, Palm Pavilion and Palm Gardens are perfect for pre-wedding celebrations, an outdoor ceremony or formal wedding reception.

Catering for anywhere from 25-200 guests, you can have as large or small an event as you choose and the in-house event co-ordinators will help as much or as little as you wish.

Not only will you receive assistance with your wedding ceremony and reception, but they can also lend a hand with organising special group day trips, family activities and fun nights around the pool.

All these events can be as structured or as casual as you desire.

If you want to have your ceremony on Whitehaven beach or overlooking the Coral Sea, you can tie the knot on the beach and

then return to The Palm House for all your celebrations.

Additional packages are available for catering, decorations, photography and entertainment tailored to suit your budget and personal tastes.

Stay on at the resort and spend your honeymoon with all your friends or head off with the peace of mind that everyone you are leaving behind is having a fabulous Whitsunday holiday.

Topics:  airlie beach big4 adventure whitsunday ideal bride wedding expo whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

