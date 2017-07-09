Whitsunday Organic Community Garden project takes off

Getting behind the Whitsunday Organic Community Garden's open day.

ONE needn't look further than the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens to see the silver lining of very dark cloud which went by the name of Cyclone Debbie

The recent snowballing of interest in the Whitsunday Organic community Garden is jut one positive story born in the recent disaster which tore through the Whitsundays on March 28.

Last week the garden was successful in landing $29,681 in funding from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Watering newly planted fruit trees at the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens open day. Peter Carruthers

This sum will be added to another grant worth $19,371 made available through Sustainable Communities funding.

Secretary of the garden Jessa Lloyd said "vibe (in the community) is huge".

"We have got almost 450 members on our Facebook group which is up 45% in the last six months," she said.

"After the cyclone the feeling of the community coming together is strong. That has been helpful to our group.

"People have stepped forward and the cyclone has almost been a catalyst."

Max Carruthers does his bit at the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens open day. Peter Carruthers

The foundation of the entire garden has literally been laid from mulched trees that were destroyed by Debbie.

Last week 1000 cubic meters of mulch was delivered to the Galbraith Park site and today the garden hosted an open day and fruit forest planting session.

More than 30 people turned up to plant trees, a teepee was erected to keep the sun off the little ones and a strong feeling of accomplishment was enjoyed by gardeners.

Today the native tree, fruit forest and bush tucker buffer zone was planted.

Story time in the tee pee at the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens open day. Peter Carruthers

Next week a bore will be sunk and there are plans for mandala herb beds, a children's play space, the installation of water tanks and a solar pump.

"The whole space will be full of not only trees but children and families."

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson got his hands dirty this morning and has "been a fantastic support" Jessa said.

"He was very helpful in us finding this plot. And he was helpful again when we needed to source the mulch," she said.

The garden plans to operate totally off the grid and supply members with sustainably produced organic produce.

Cr Ron Petterson helps Edwin Harley do some watering at the Whitsunday Organic Community Garden fruit forest planting day. Peter Carruthers

A membership form is currently available from the Whitsunday Organic Community Garden's Facebook page.

Long time advocate for a Whitsunday community garden Paul Jukes said this is the third incarnation of an idea that was born in the Whitsunday community almost 15 years ago.

"It takes time for concepts to sink into people's perceptions. It has been a gradual growth but it just hit a threshold and as people say on Facebook it goes viral," he said.

"With social media these days when it reaches those thresholds it just takes off."

He imagined a space for the everyone to come and enjoy the outdoors and reap the benefits of organically grown, communally produced food.