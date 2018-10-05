Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

BRONZE: Leila Pannett with her third place medal from the 12 Under age group V6 500-metre event.

OUTRIGGING: Club Outrigger Whitsunday competed at the Trans-Tasman Gubbi Gubbi Championships for three days of outrigger competition at Lake Kawana on the Sunshine Coast over the long weekend.

It began bright and early Saturday morning with the Welcome Ceremony by the Gubbi Gubbi dancers and traditional blessing of canoes and paddlers.

First day of competition began with the specialty race of the double hulled canoes in which a full team of Outrigger Whitsunday juniors paddled on one side and Mooloolaba paddlers on the other.

The team placed third in their heat. Team Mooloolaba with Ashleigh Suchanek took out the gold medal in their event later that afternoon.

The team of Coby Doblo, Leila Pannett, Alani England, Sienna Pannett, Khye England and Roy Blain competed for the first time in the 14 Under age group in the prestigious V6 500 metre event with one turn.

Youngest Outrigger Whitsunday paddler, Ella Doblo and teammate Leila Pannett competed with a Gold Coast 12 Under crew while Sienna Pannett paddled with Brisbane-based Bayside, proudly taking out a bronze medal in her team's final.

Sunday morning's race program of V1 (solo) was looking promising until all racing was suspended as a dramatic storm moved over the region.

As all the younger Outrigger Whitsunday paddlers were competing for the first time in this category, the storm did not help with pre-race nerves.

All girls were able to remain in their lanes and finish strongly. Given the wind strength, this is nothing short of amazing.

The big performances came from Khye England, Coby Doblo and Roy Blain - all three boys paddled strongly against a field from New Zealand and Cook Islands, with up to 10 seconds off their personal bests. In her favourite category, the V1, Ashleigh Suchanek brought her vast experience along in her race and fought hard, placing sixth.

Sunny weather on the last day of competition brought out inspired racing in the OC1 category from all Outrigger Whitsunday paddlers.

Coby Doblo and Roy Blain went through to the semi-finals, just a second or two off making it to the finals. Ashleigh Suchanek made it all the way to the finals, unfortunately just not able to fend off the other very strong competition.