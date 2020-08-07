Whitsunday players score wins over bigger Mackay club

Andrew Fallon-Johnston in a tough struggle for the ball. Photo: Contributed

FOOTBALL: Airlie Beach Football Club Under-6 to Under-11 teams enjoyed friendly games against Proserpine Taipans at their ground last week.

There was a mixed bag of results, but all the players enjoyed their game despite blustery conditions on the field.

On Saturday the Under-12 premier and Under-12 Division 1 teams travelled to Mackay.

The Under-12 premiers played Country United Orange and spectators were treated to a lively game from the outset.

Accurate passing, particularly from Oliver Wilson, Tyler Tovey and Oliver Pook laid the foundations of a strong performance.

Jacob Logan opened the scoring for ABFC receiving a beautiful ball from energetic centre Finlay Farrell.

Country United threatened to return fire, but the ABFC defence led by Reece Matthews, Rafael Gomez and Byron Goodin was just too disciplined, all hustling and protecting their goal line.

The second half saw another goal for Jacob Logan, scoring from a great pass from debutant Isaiah Chilton.

The 2 to 0 final score is a testament to great teamwork with special mention to goalkeeper Dani Kinnear who remained solid throughout.

The Under-12 Division 1 team came up against Lions Black and in the first 10 minutes ABFC came under a lot of pressure without conceding a goal thanks largely to the efforts of Jack Robertson (goalkeeper).

Due to the windy conditions, once a short passing game running the ball across the ground was established ABFC began to dominate.

The Lions conceded a penalty in the 8th minute, which was clinically dispatched by Max O’Keefe.

Well executed corners resulted in two additional goals by Blake Gerrard and Max O’Keefe, making the score at half time 3-0 to ABFC.

Oliver Sugrue, Cooper Friend and Josh Milostic remained solid in defence throughout the game preventing the Lions from getting on the scoreboard.

Special mention to Kobi Fuller who stepped in as goalkeeper in the second half after Jack got injured.

ABFC chalked up three more goals in the second half, one each for Reef Peel and Max O’Keefe as well as an own goal, leading the team to a convincing 6-0 win.

The Airlie Beach Football Club Under-12 Premier team. Photo: Contributed

YOUTH FOOTBALL: It was a strong showing from the Whitsunday Football Club at the weekend over Wanderers Football Club with most age groups recording wins over the much bigger Mackay Club.

The Under-13/14 Division 1 team started their season campaign with a strong 3 – 1 win over Wanderers Football Club, overcoming a 1 goal deficit at half time as the team clicked into gear and took control of the game.

However, they were in control the whole game with Violette Matthews (the captain) doing a great job and leading by example with a tireless effort in the middle while Lucia and Alice were terrific in defence.

A goal by Liam Steen and two by Jaimen Slavin sealed the game.

Special mention for outstanding efforts from Lawson Graham and Jimmy Patullo.

Overall a great team effort.

The Under-13/14 Premier team continued their good start with a no nonsense 4-1 win over the Wanderers Premier.

Jake Pettigrew continued his goal scoring feats with 2 goals – supported by Zane Hill And Andrew Fallon-Johnston supporting with a goal each.

Sweeper Kai Savy was strong in defence, denying the several goal scoring opportunities by the opposition.

In the midfield, Andrew gave the forwards great service with plenty of through balls creating havoc for the Wanderers defence.

A critical save by keeper Rowan Kangru swung the momentum back to WUFC in the second half to cap off another dominant performance.

The Under-15/16 Premier team had a tough start against a well-drilled Wanderers Team who started hard and fast and went to half time with a 5-0 lead.

The local team rallied strongly and showed great promise holding the visitors to only 1 goal in the second half and unlucky to score a couple themselves.

Jy Parkison was strong in the middle, as were Nicholas Hansen and Willow Gaffney in defence.

Coach Wayne Borrellini said he was pleased with the effort and showed the team had great potential.

“They never gave up and didn’t make it easy for Wanderers. Gutsy effort,” he said.