Menu
Login
DRUG CHARGE: A Jubilee Pocket woman was arrested and charged with drug possession overnight.
DRUG CHARGE: A Jubilee Pocket woman was arrested and charged with drug possession overnight.
News

Whitsunday Police charge local woman with drug possession

by Claudia Alp
29th Jun 2018 4:38 PM

WHITSUNDAY Police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old Jubilee Pocket woman with drug possession and suspected property attained as a result of an offence.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night, locating illicit drugs and cash inside.

The woman appeared in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain in custody until August 28.

Recent police activity has seen more than 100 'hits' taken off the street drug trade with a value of approximately $15,000.

Whitsunday Police warned offenders that their efforts to wipe out drug crime in the region would be relentless and checks could happen "anywhere, anytime”.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

drug arrest jubilee pocket whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Anglers reporting big sweetlip around Daydream, South Molle

    Anglers reporting big sweetlip around Daydream, South Molle

    News The anglers who have braved the weather have had good days reporting plenty of coral trout and big sweetlip around South Molle Island and Daydream Island.

    Royal Commission to hear from TC Debbie victims in September

    Royal Commission to hear from TC Debbie victims in September

    News Royal Commission to hear from Cyclone Debbie victims.

    Malicious message received by Whitsunday restaurants

    Malicious message received by Whitsunday restaurants

    News Malicious message received by restaurants

    Airlie Beach Running Festival has your measure

    Airlie Beach Running Festival has your measure

    News Airlie Beach Running Festival has your measure.

    Local Partners