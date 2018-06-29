Whitsunday Police charge local woman with drug possession

DRUG CHARGE: A Jubilee Pocket woman was arrested and charged with drug possession overnight.

WHITSUNDAY Police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old Jubilee Pocket woman with drug possession and suspected property attained as a result of an offence.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night, locating illicit drugs and cash inside.

The woman appeared in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain in custody until August 28.

Recent police activity has seen more than 100 'hits' taken off the street drug trade with a value of approximately $15,000.

Whitsunday Police warned offenders that their efforts to wipe out drug crime in the region would be relentless and checks could happen "anywhere, anytime”.

