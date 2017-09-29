Whitsunday Police pause to remember fallen colleagues

A member of the Queensland Police Service lights a candle at the National Police Remembrance Day service.

A member of the Queensland Police Service lights a candle at the National Police Remembrance Day service. Peter Carruthers

A SOMBRE tone underpinned services in Proserpine today which commemorated the deaths of 145 Queensland police officers on National Police Remembrance Day.

Police Chaplin, Glenn Louttit provides spiritual guidance for QPS officers from Agnes Water to Bowen and said the commemoration of the fallen was an important date on the police calendar.

"These guys put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our community. I think it's only right that we do spend time to give thanks and remember those who paid the price,” he said.

"It is certainly important for us here today because we have lost a police officer from the Northern Beaches in Mackay.”

Members of the Whitsunday Regional Council join with Proserpine and Whitsunday police to remember the fallen at the National Police Remembrance Day service in Proserpine. Peter Carruthers

Sergeant Brendan James Poustie of the Northern Beaches station died on June 13 after being hit by a car.

He was out jogging before starting work on the late shift when he was hit by a car about 8pm at Glenella.

"He gave his life. Not in the line of duty, but he gave his life,” chaplin Louttit said.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said services, marches and vigils have been held throughout the state for officers to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the community they serve.

"This is our time to remember those 145 officers and to tell their families and friends that we will not forget them,” Minister Ryan said.

Six-year-old Alexis Caswell gives money at the National Police Remembrance Day service in Proserpine. Peter Carruthers

"We also remember our colleagues who are no longer with us. The men and women who faithfully served the QPS are truly missed.

"I have comfort in knowing their memories will live on in the hearts and minds of their loved ones.”