Whitsunday power outage impacts 737 customers

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
26th Apr 2021 8:46 AM
A power outage has wiped out electricity for more than 700 customers across 10 suburbs in the Whitsunday region.

Ergon Energy crews are currently are in the process of finding and fixing the fault, which occurred about 6.37am.

The loss of supply is understood to be from damage requiring emergency repairs.

There are 737 customers impacted across Proserpine, Strathdickie, North Gregory, Mount Julian, Hamilton Plains, Gregory River, Gregory, Foxdale, Crystal Brook and Bloomsbury.

At this stage it is unknown what time the damage will be repaired.

More to come.

