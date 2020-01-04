Whitsunday properties make list of 2020’s best new hotels

Hayman Island by InterContinental features 166 rooms, suites and villas across three distinct wings.

TWO Whitsundays properties have joined an exclusive list of the 20 best new hotels to visit in 2020.

The list, released on January 2 and published on www.myjoyonline.com, includes Cruise Whitsundays’ Reefsuites and InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

The list of 20 hand-picked ‘incredible new hotels’ also includes a French chateau outside Paris, ‘glamping’ at Jao Camp, in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, and an ultra-exclusive hotel in Mexico, owned by Robert De Niro.

Opened at the end of last year, Reefsuites is Australia’s first underwater hotel, allowing visitors to take in the Great Barrier Reef’s incredible underwater world from the comfort of a plush, king-size bed in a luxury glass-walled suite.

Each suite also features a light switch that allows guests to illuminate the water surrounding their room for extra effect, and every stay also includes dinner under the stars with unlimited wine and a guided snorkelling tour.

The recently revamped InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, meanwhile, offers pool and sea views, with eight beachfront villas just a few steps from the ocean. Its crowning jewel is the Beach House, a 4,000-square-foot, three-bedroom villa, outfitted with three private pools, which looks out over the Coral Sea.

