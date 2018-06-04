Whitsunday Raiders go down to 2017 premier winners

The Whitsunday Raiders and the Mackay Cities in a match at Lions Park last season.

The Whitsunday Raiders and the Mackay Cities in a match at Lions Park last season. Madolyn Peters

COMING off the back of two forfeits in a row the Whitsunday Raiders were lacking match time coming in to the Slade Point Super Saturday at the weekend.

Limited match time and key players being forced from the field with injury were factors in the side's 24 - 8 point loss at the hands of Mackay City at the weekend.

Capitan/coach Andre Houston said the men in green dominated the scrums and set plays but a lack of ball control and not taking advantage of overlaps in the back-line cost the side the win.

At half time the Raiders were down 10 points to nil and headed back out for the second 40 minutes a little downcast.

"But the the guys accepted the challenge and went into the second half with their heads a bit down but went out and took it to City,” he said.

Lapses in the Raiders' attack were capitalised on by last year's premiership winners, Houston said the scoreboard was not an accurate reflection of how closely matched the teams were.

Coming back in the second half the Raiders scored one try and kicked a penalty goal.

For the player-nominated awards three points went to Trent Cadwaller and Lorcan Carey, Cam Meurant took two points and together Ben Harries and Grant Restieaux took one point.

Next week the Raiders take on Slade Point at the Whitsunday Sportspark in what will be an interesting meeting of two very mobile sides according to the Raiders' captain.