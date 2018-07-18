Whitsunday Raiders run rampant over Brothers

WHITSUNDAY Raiders produced one of the most complete performances of the Mackay District Rugby Union A-grade season to demolish Brothers 89-0 on Saturday.

The Raiders took the show on the road in impressive style and ensured the scoreboard attendant was the busiest person at Mackay's Leprechaun Park.

The big win consolidated second spot on the ladder for Whitsunday ahead of this weekend's blockbuster against rivals Slade Point.

Raiders coach Andre Houston was delighted with the success.

"The boys showed up and played some excellent football,” Houston said.

"We used the ball very well and scored some good quality tries on the back of superb team play. Our forwards laid a great platform for the backs.

"In games like that you can tend to lose your structure because everyone gets white line fever and is looking for tries, but that didn't happen.''

Fly-half Victor Carrat continued his fine season and winger Simon Haire notched a hat-trick of tries.

Teenager Kainoa Close-Houston produced an assured display at inside centre, while captain Cam Meurant had a big game.

"Cam scored two tries, was in the thick of the play and kept the guys on the job,” Houston said.

He paid tribute to Brothers for playing out the full 80 minutes.

"I want to commend Brothers because it is hard when you're getting flogged, but they kept trying right until the end,” he said.