Whitsunday Coast Airport will be ready for flights as soon as restrictions are lifted. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Whitsunday ready for flying start

Laura Thomas
8th May 2020 12:17 PM
JETSETTERS have been told the Whitsunday Coast Airport will be ready for action as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Whitsunday Coast Airport marketing manager Craig Turner said the airport would open its doors to customers on short notice, when they are given the green light to fly.

“If we were given advice that we had an aircraft arriving tomorrow, we could make that happen,” he said.

“The airport team would just make that happen.”

This comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that interstate travel could resume as soon as the June school holidays.

Mr Turner predicted flights to and from Brisbane would be one of the first routes re-established when the airport opens.

He also said the return back to full flights would be “gradual”.

“We’ll be working to timelines and restrictions as they’re unfolding,” he said.

“We’re having conversations with airlines around that now.”

Restrictions in Queensland have continued to ease over the last few weeks with up to five people from one household allowed to visit another household from this Sunday.

However, Mr Turner said the airport would be “critical” in helping the region get back on its feet.

“The airport is going to be the driver of visitation if we make it easier to get here, have a competitive price and the destination is ready to accept,” he said.

“The airport is critical in recovering. We are the conduit to the customer.”

Whitsunday Times

