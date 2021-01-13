Whitsunday resident condemns MP’s conspiracy theories

An Airlie Beach resident has spoken out about MP George Christensen’s conspiracy theories. Picture: Matt Taylor

Letter to the Editor – Contributed by Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach.

The recent mob attack on the American Capitol was an appalling act of sedition and has been condemned by leaders around the world, many justifiably laying the blame on President Trump for inciting his “make America great again” supporters to riot.

Disappointingly, not all Australian politicians agree.

Our own Prime Minister refused to condemn Trump for inciting the violence in the American Capitol.

Even more concerning are the actions of MP George Christensen, a staunch Trump supporter from the beginning.

Immediately after the US election, Mr Christensen began promoting conspiracy theories aimed at creating doubt about the democratic election results, claiming “they’re [Democrats are] trying to steal the election”.

These theories have been disproved time and time again through the American court system.

More recently, Mr Christensen took to Facebook, claiming the situation (attack on the Capitol building) was “a dumpster fire at the moment … all because no one dared audit the vote”.

He then continued to promote disproved conspiracy theories, this time claiming the Antifa had somehow infiltrated the mob and were inciting violence. Absolute nonsense.

It’s a real worry when Australian politicians begin to buy into conspiracy theories and then promote those theories as fact.

It’s this kind of thinking that has led America down the path of self destruction.

Australia must not go down the same path.

A little common sense and the ability to fact check should be a prerequisite to hold a political office in this country.

