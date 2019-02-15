Menu
Whitsunday Regional Council has extended the half-yearly rates discount.
News

Whitsunday residents given extension on rates discount

15th Feb 2019 2:05 PM

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has extended the half-yearly rates discount after flooding in Townsville delayed rate notice delivery to some residents.

The discount period has been extended to Friday, March 8, from the original date of Thursday, February 28.

WRC Mayor Andrew Willcox said the recent flooding experienced in the Townsville region caused a delay in the delivery of rates notices to some residents.

"Council understands that not all residents have been affected, however for those who have only recently received their notices, we'd like to allow them a few more weeks to take advantage of the discount period,” Cr Willcox said.

"I encourage anyone who is experiencing financial hardship in paying their rates to contact our rates department to discuss individual payment arrangements.”

The extension of the discount period has been applied to all ratepayers, region-wide.

Contact the WRC Customer Service Centre on 1300 972 753 for more information on rate payments.

Whitsunday Times

