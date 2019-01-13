Whitsunday residents wake up to power outage

An unplanned power outage has affected more than 1000 people in Cannonvale and surrounding areas this morning.

POWER outages have affected more than 1000 people in parts of Cannonvale and surrounding suburbs this morning.

Ergon Energy reported an unplanned outage at 8.37am, which has affected 1132 customers so far.

An update on the Ergon Energy website said the loss of supply is due to damage requiring "emergency repairs” and that "fault finding” is in progress.

Street lights on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, affected by the power outage this morning. Contributed

No estimated fix time is known at this stage.

Areas affected include Shute Harbour Rd, Shingley Dr, Airlie Esp, Broadwater Ave, Gregory Ct, Yachtsmans Pde, Esk Tce, Cateran Cl, Teague Tce, Deloraine Cl, Spinnaker Ct, St Martins Rd, Jones Rd, Lupton Pl, Hazelwood Cres, Border Dr, Altmann Ave, Eshelby Dr, Woodwark Cres, Viewpoint Rd, Solway Ave, William Cl, Macona Cres and Island Dr.