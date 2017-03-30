Whitsunday road closures in Cyclone Debbie aftermath

FOLLOWING flash flooding last night along with trees and power poles that have fallen during Cyclone Debbie, roads around the Whitsundays remain closed.
Ergon reported yesterday that they are ready to commence restoration in the region but the Bruce Highway both north and south of Airlie Beach and Proserpine remain closed.
According to Queensland Traffic the following roads are currently closed:
Gregory Cannon Valley Rd, Strathdickie/Sugarloaf
Hamilton Plains
Bruce Highway, Lethebrook Creek
Bruce Highway, Gregory River
Bruce Highway, near Don St, Bowen
Bruce Highway, approx 10km north of Bowen at Sandy Gully, Bowen
Bruce Highway, Abbot Point, Bowen
Collinvale Rd, Gregory River
Bluewater Parade, Bowen
If you know of any other road closures please contact the Whitsunday Times at our Facebook page or by contacting editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au.
