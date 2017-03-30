Whitsunday road closures in Cyclone Debbie aftermath

FOLLOWING flash flooding last night along with trees and power poles that have fallen during Cyclone Debbie, roads around the Whitsundays remain closed.

Ergon reported yesterday that they are ready to commence restoration in the region but the Bruce Highway both north and south of Airlie Beach and Proserpine remain closed.

According to Queensland Traffic the following roads are currently closed:

Gregory Cannon Valley Rd, Strathdickie/Sugarloaf

Hamilton Plains

Bruce Highway, Lethebrook Creek

Bruce Highway, Gregory River

Bruce Highway, near Don St, Bowen

Bruce Highway, approx 10km north of Bowen at Sandy Gully, Bowen

Bruce Highway, Abbot Point, Bowen

Collinvale Rd, Gregory River

Bluewater Parade, Bowen

If you know of any other road closures please contact the Whitsunday Times at our Facebook page or by contacting editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au.