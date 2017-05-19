Whitsunday roads still open after rain

Roads are still open despite heavy rain in the Whitsundays.

DEPSITE water levels rising on roads due to heavy rain, there are no current road closures in Proserpine or Cannonvale.

As at 12.46pm today, the Hamilton Plains flood cameras show Shute Harbour Road north to Airlie Beach half underwater.

However, the opposite end remains clear.

Roads are continuing to be monitored by Whitsunday Regional Council.

To view Hamilton Plains flood camera visit www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/487/Hamilton-Plains-Flood-Camera